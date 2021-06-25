VIDEO: Treya Lam Performs Live from #RestartStages at Lincoln Center

Treya Lam is a classically trained, nonbinary, Taiwanese American singer/songwriter whose joyously complex identity informs but does not define their work, whether solo or when playing with The Resistance Revival Chorus.

Their strident voice, politically charged songwriting and fluent instrumental prowess on guitar, piano and strings recalls not only Nina Simone and Ani DiFranco, but also Kaki King.

A regular performance veteran of past NYC Pride celebrations, Lam's headlining Lincoln Center debut was backed by a supporting septet of musicians and featureed music from their album Good News, songs developed during their recent Joe's Pub Working Group residency, and brand-new work crafted during quarantine.