VIDEO: Tony Winner Glenda Jackson Reveals What's Harder Than Playing KING LEAR

Glenda Jackson begins performances as King Lear next week, but made a stop at Seth Meyers before starting at the Cort Theatre.

King Lear, directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, will begin previews Thursday, February 28, 2019 and will open Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street). The production will play a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Along with the two-time Academy Award winner, two-time Emmy Award winner, and 2018 Tony Award winner Gelnda Jackson, the cast stars Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell, three-time Obie Award winner Elizabeth Marvel, Aisling O'Sullivan, Pedro Pascal, Tony Award nominee and two-time Drama Desk Award winner John Douglas Thompson, and two-time Olivier Award winner and Golden Globe Award winner Ruth Wilson.

Watch Jackson discuss her career, grandson and Lear below!

