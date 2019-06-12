VIDEO: Tony Winner Ali Stroker Gets Sweet Surprise From Her Biggest Fan on TODAY

"Oklahoma!" actress Ali Stroker stops by TODAY to celebrate her history-making win at this year's TONY AWARDS and to meet a young fan named Henry who sees Stroker as an inspiration.

This past Sunday, Ali Stroker won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for Oklahoma!.

Stroker made her Broadway debut in Deaf West's revival of Spring Awakening, becoming the first actor in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway. She was a finalist on "The Glee Project" and guest starred on Fox's "Glee".Other TV work includes "Ten Days in the Valley", "Charmed", "Lethal Weapon", "Drunk History" and "Instinct".

Oklahoma! returns to Broadway! Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Daniel Fish's production tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the violence of the frontier that shaped America. Over 75 years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before - reimagined for the 21st century.

