VIDEO: MATILDA and GROUNDHOG DAY Composer Tim Minchin Releases New Single 'I'll Take Lonely Tonight' From Debut Album

Tony- and GRAMMY-nominated performer Tim Minchin known for his irreverent comedy routines, his beloved scores for musicals including 'Matilda: The Musical' and 'Groundhog Day' has released his new single and video "I'll Take Lonely Tonight" from his forthcoming debut album 'Apart Together,' out this November on BMG.

"I'll Take Lonely Tonight" is an anthemic ballad, digging into the touchy topic of fidelity in typical Minchin style. Watch the video for "I'll Take Lonely Tonight" below!

"When I started playing this tune on tour early last year, it became clear that it was really affecting people," says Minchin. "I thought this temptation tug-of-war might be something experienced more by touring musos...but I kept getting people - men and women equally - telling me that it really hit home for them."

"The studio version is six and a half minutes long (!) and sonically fucking gorgeous, with Jak Housden's haunting guitar and Dan Denholm's epic production," Minchin continues. "Carolyn Constantine, who is a director and DOP I'd worked with before, came on board to help me make a film that reflects the dynamic of the tune and the push-and-pull of drunken temptation. I can't wait for it to be released into the wild."

"I'll Take Lonely Tonight" follows "Leaving LA," Minchin's first single of 2020, which earned a co-sign from NME. Its accompanying music video, created by an award-winning filmmaker Tee Ken Ng (childhood friend of Minchin's), is a fascinating foray into zoetropes, an animation technique which involves paper-constructed video frames on a spinning turntable.

Tim Minchin is a veritable creative genius who, as well as being the most successful Australian comedian of his generation, has had worldwide success as a musical theatre composer-lyricist. He earned "Best Original Score" Tony Nominations for 'Matilda: The Musical' and 'Groundhog Day,' as well as a Grammy nomination for the 'Matilda' Broadway Cast Recording.

Last week, it was announced that TV series Upright, the show written, composed, directed and starring Tim Minchin had secured a US broadcast partner. Upright will make its U.S. premiere in a special screening and Q&A with Minchin with the ATX Television Festival in mid-July and begin screening on Sundance Now on August 6 with the first two episodes.

A Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to the performing arts, Minchin sells hundreds of thousands of tickets to live shows in the US, the UK and Australia.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You