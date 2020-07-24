VIDEO: Tommy Bracco Sings His Favorite Under-Rated Musical on It's the Day of the Show Y'all!

And he's coming out of his shell to tell us all about it!

BroadwayWorld is excited to continue our partnership with It's The Day of the Show Y'all" - a video series that teaches viewers about the hidden treasures of Musical Theatre and Broadway.

The shows that viewers will learn about may appear familiar, but do they REALLY know these lesser known pieces? Every episode of "It's The Day of the Show Y'all" is an ode to musical underdogs that deserve air-time, beginning with a description of the show's plotline and detailing cast-spotlights, fun facts, and awards received. Concluding with a featured song from the musical performed by the host, Spencer Glass, this digital series is a must-watch for the little theatre nerd within all of us, or even for those new to the show biz scene! Follow along on Instagram: @itsthedayoftheshowyall.

In today's very special episode, Spencer is joined by Tommy Bracco to give us a history lesson on one of his favorite under-rated musicals- The Hairy Ape. Watch below as he tells us all about the show and performs "Coming Out of My Shell" with Spencer. This episode features videography by Dan Tracy (Waitress), and accompanied by Mat Eisenstein (Frozen, Book of Mormon conductor).

Bracco most recently appeared on Broadway in Pretty Woman. He is best known for starring in Newsies as Spot Conlon. He was also a cast member on season 21 of Big Brother and placed 5th in the competition.

