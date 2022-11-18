Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Tituss Burgess Shares Update on His THE PREACHER'S WIFE Musical

The Preacher's Wife was released in 1996 and starred Whitney Houston.

Nov. 18, 2022  

During an interview on LIVE! With Kelly & Ryan, Tituss Burgess gave an update on when his musical adaptation of The Preacher's Wife is coming to Broadway!

"I would love to go back to Broadway. I wrote a show that will probably go to Broadway before I am able to be on Broadway," Burgess shared.

Burgess purchased the rights to The Preacher's Wife, the 1996 film starring Whitney Houston, and wrote all of the music for the production.

He went on to explain that the production is "another year and a half" away. Watch the interview clip below!

In 2018, a workshop for the musical was held and starred Ledisi Young, Quentin Earl Darrington, Donald Webber Jr., and Loretta Devine. It was directed by Michael Arden.

Based on the 1996 blockbuster film of the same title, The Preacher's Wife is the story of one woman (Julia's) journey to find her voice and strengthen her husband (the Preacher) and larger church community during a moment of financial crisis and emotional overwhelm.

In a fast-gentrifying Harlem when they're at risk of losing their church and their hope, an Angel appears and reminds them that a church is not a building, but the people who inhabit it and the love they share.

Burgess is two-time Emmy nominee for his role as Titus Andromedon on Netflix's KIMMY SCHMIDT. His TV credits also include Rooster Hannigan in Annive LIVE! and NBC's 30 Rock. On Broadway he has appeared in GUYS AND DOLLS, THE LITTLE MERMAID, JERSEY BOYS and GOOD VIBRATIONS. He is now the narrator of the new Teletubbies series on Netflix.

Watch the interview clip here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



