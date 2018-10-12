Is Tituss Burgess' THE PREACHER'S WIFE Musical Headed For Broadway?

Last year, Tituss Burgess revealed that he is working on a musical adaptation of The Preacher's Wife, based on the blockbuster film of the same name, starring Whitney Houston. The musical held a reading shortly thereafter.

The musical is drumming up buzz once more after it held a workshop last week, according to The New York Post.

Rumor has it that La Jolla will house a pre-Broadway engagement next year.

Michael Arden, who most recently directed the Broadway revival of Once On This Island, will direct The Preacher's Wife.

The cast features Ledisi Young, Quentin Earl Darrington, Donald Webber Jr., and Loretta Devine.

Burgess has written all original music for the production.

Based on the 1996 blockbuster film of the same title, The Preacher's Wife is the story of one woman (Julia's) journey to find her voice and strengthen her husband (the Preacher) and larger church community during a moment of financial crisis and emotional overwhelm. In a fast-gentrifying Harlem when they're at risk of losing their church and their hope, an Angel appears and reminds them that a church is not a building, but the people who inhabit it and the love they share.

Burgess is two-time Emmy nominee for his role as Titus Andromedon on Netflix's KIMMY SCHMIDT. His TV credits also include NBC's 30 Rock. On Broadway he has appeared in GUYS AND DOLLS, THE LITTLE MERMAID, JERSEY BOYS and GOOD VIBRATIONS.

