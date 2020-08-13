VIDEO: Tim Minchin Releases His Music Video For New Song 'Apart Together'

Minchin's album 'Apart Together' is out November 20 through BMG.

Yesterday, Tim Minchin released the title track off his upcoming album 'Apart Together,' out November 20 through BMG. Now, he has released the music video for the song, which just premiered this morning.

Tim Minchin's debut album "Apart Together" is now available for pre-order HERE: https://tim-minchin.lnk.to/ApartTogetherAlbumPR

A companion piece to Minchin's long-time live comedy favorite "If I Didn't Have You ('I'd probably have someone else')," "Apart Together" was inspired by a news story that Minchin heard on KCRW about an elderly couple in their mobile home dying of hypothermia in each other's arms. With tender cards-on-the-table candor, he teases out the improbable beauty of such an outcome and frames it in an exquisitely pensive setting.

Tim Minchin is the most successful Australian comedian of his generation, has had worldwide success as a musical theatre composer-lyricist. He earned "Best Original Score" Tony Nominations for 'Matilda: The Musical' and 'Groundhog Day,' as well as a Grammy nomination for the 'Matilda' Broadway Cast Recording. A Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to the performing arts, Minchin sells hundreds of thousands of tickets to live shows in the US, the UK, and Australia.

