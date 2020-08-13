VIDEO: Tim Minchin Releases His Music Video For New Song 'Apart Together'
Minchin's album 'Apart Together' is out November 20 through BMG.
Yesterday, Tim Minchin released the title track off his upcoming album 'Apart Together,' out November 20 through BMG. Now, he has released the music video for the song, which just premiered this morning.
Tim Minchin's debut album "Apart Together" is now available for pre-order HERE: https://tim-minchin.lnk.to/ApartTogetherAlbumPR
Check out the video below!
A companion piece to Minchin's long-time live comedy favorite "If I Didn't Have You ('I'd probably have someone else')," "Apart Together" was inspired by a news story that Minchin heard on KCRW about an elderly couple in their mobile home dying of hypothermia in each other's arms. With tender cards-on-the-table candor, he teases out the improbable beauty of such an outcome and frames it in an exquisitely pensive setting.
Tim Minchin is the most successful Australian comedian of his generation, has had worldwide success as a musical theatre composer-lyricist. He earned "Best Original Score" Tony Nominations for 'Matilda: The Musical' and 'Groundhog Day,' as well as a Grammy nomination for the 'Matilda' Broadway Cast Recording. A Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to the performing arts, Minchin sells hundreds of thousands of tickets to live shows in the US, the UK, and Australia.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry and More to Take Part in Upcoming HAM4CHANGE Fundraiser
On Saturday, August 15th, at 4pm PT/7pm ET, members of the original cast of the Tony Award-Winning Broadway Musical Hamilton will come together for th...
VIDEO: Olivia Newton-John Talks Memories of XANADU for the Film's 40th Anniversary
In honor of the 40th anniversary of the musical film Xanadu, star Olivia Newton-John shared what it was like working on the film, what it was like to ...
Confirmed: DIANA Will Premiere on Netflix Next Year Ahead of Broadway Opening
Diana might not be playing on Broadway right now, but it will soon get a royal welcome on Netflix. BroadwayWorld has just confirmed that the musical, ...
Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Album Awards; BEETLEJUICE Wins Best New Broadway Cast Recording!
The people have spoken and the results are in for the 2020 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from 2019 & 2020. ...
Actors' Equity Applauds Walt Disney World's New On-Site Virus Testing Center; Equity Performers to Return to Work
Actors' Equity Association released a statement regarding reports that Walt Disney World has agreed to provide space for an on-site center for COVID t...
Audra McDonald, George Salazar, and Joshua Colley Will Headline STICKS & STONES Benefit
Grammy & Emmy-winning composer & conductor John McDaniel and lyricist/librettist Scott Logsdon will present an online highlights concert of their new ...