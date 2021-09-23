VIDEO: TikTok's David Michael Frank Teams Up With Matt Copley for Rock Version of 'The Phantom of the Opera'
Frank's version of The Phantom of the Opera is now available to stream!
David Michael Frank, who has gone viral on TikTok for his rock versions of songs such as My Heart Will Go On, Into The Unknown, All By Myself and more, has just released a full version of his rendition of The Phantom of the Opera!
Frank, part of the band Future Sunsets, has collaborated with Matt Copley on the release.
Check it out below!