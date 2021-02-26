VIDEO: TikTok Users Learn Imagine Dragons Wrote Demos For SPIDER-MAN: TURN OFF THE DARK

TikTok users have been circulating information from 2013 that Imagine Dragons wrote demo tracks for the musical Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.

As Yahoo reported, music producer Alex da Kid worked with the band while looking for some inspiration for the Broadway musical, which has music written by Bono and the Edge.

"I thought they would be great to help me come up with ideas for U2," Alex said.

But, when the demos were "too good", he instead signed them to his own label KIDinaKORNER, where, in 2012, they released their debut album "Night Visions."

TikTokers have gotten ahold of this information and it is spreading like wildfire.

One user wrote, "can we talk about the fact that this song and these guys' entire album were just discarded songs from a failed attempt at making a spiderman musical?"

@katiahuddleston i think about this at least twice a day Radioactive - Imagine Dragons

While it is unclear which, if any, songs from Night Visions were actually intended for Turn Off The Dark, users are noting that songs like the single "Radioactive" and "Demons" have themes that fit the superhero franchise.

Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark ran on Broadway beginning previews in November 2010, and officially opening, after many delays, in June 2011. It closed in 2014 after failing to get injury insurance for cast members who sustained injuries during the production and rehearsal process.

The musical features music and lyrics by Bono and the Edge and a book by Julie Taymor, Glen Berger, and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

The opening night cast featured Reeve Carney as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Jennifer Damiano as Mary Jane Watson, Patrick Page as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin, T.V. Carpio as Arachne, Michael Mulheren as J. Jonah Jameson, Ken Marks as Uncle Ben, Isabel Keating as Aunt May, Jeb Brown as Mary Jane's Father, Matt Caplan as school bully Flash Thompson, and Laura Beth Wells as Osborn's wife Emily.