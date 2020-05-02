VIDEO: The West End Cast of SUNNY AFTERNOON Performs 'Sunny Afternoon'

Shutdown Streaming
The band is back together! The original West End cast of Sunny Afternoon have joined forces to create a special Lockdown Cover of Sunny Afternoon, featuring an extra special guest appearance, in support of the incredible work of The Trussell Trust.

The company asks that you please donate to help provide emergency food and support to people across the country during these difficult times: justgiving.com/SAfortheTT.

