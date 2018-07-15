VIDEO: The Show Must Go On Despite The Muny's First Rainout of the Season at JERSEY BOYS

The Muny's first rainout of its historical centennial season took place during the Saturday, July 14 performance of the world regional premiere of Jersey Boys. While Mother Nature had plans of her own, that did not stop Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons from treating Muny-goers to a special accapella rendition of the chart-topping hit "Sherry." Video of this unforgettable Muny moment can be found below!

Those with paid admission for Saturday night's performance can exchange for another performance at The Muny Box Office Monday through Sunday from 9am-9pm. Performances continue now through July 16, with Monday's performance having premium seating available. Jersey Boys is proudly sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. For information regarding raincheck policies, please click here.

Jersey Boys, winner of the 2006 Tony Award for Best Musical, is the authentic biographic story of the magic behind the music of worldwide megahit group, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Featuring over 30 chart-topping hits, including fan favorites "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man" and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," this Muny premiere is almost too good to be true, and will leave audiences saying, "Oh, What a Night!"

The cast includes Mark Ballas (Frankie Valli), Bobby Conte Thornton (Bob Gaudio), Nicolas Dromard (Tommy DeVito), Keith Hines (Nick Massi), Neal Benari (Gyp DeCarlo and others) and Nicholas Rodriguez (Bob Crewe and others). A marvelous ensemble completes this cast, including Michelle Aravena, Candi Boyd, Tommy Martinez, Carissa Massaro, Harris Milgrim, Trina Mills, Dakota Mullins, Ben Nordstrom, Michael Seltzer, Gabi Stapula, Daryl Tofa and Victor Wisehart. The company is also joined by the Muny Teen youth ensembles.

A tremendous creative team leads this production with direction and choreography by Josh Rhodes, music direction by Rick Bertone, scenic design by Paul Tate DePoo III, costume design by Andrea Lauer, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Matthew Young, wig design by Robert Pickens and production stage management by J. Jason Daunter.

The seven shows in the 2018 Muny season are: Jerome Robbins' Broadway (June 11-17), The Wiz (June 19-25), Singin' in the Rain (June 27-July 3), Jersey Boys (July 9-16), Annie (July 18-25), Gypsy (July 27-August 2) and Meet Me In St. Louis (August 4-12). For more information, visit muny.org.

Tickets are currently on sale for this historic season. In addition, Muny gift cards for the 100th season are now available online and at The Muny Box Office. For more information, visit muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.

World Wide Technology and The Steward Family Foundation have once again made a leadership gift to continue as the Muny's 2018 Season Presenting Sponsor. They became the first overall season sponsor in the history of The Muny in 2014 and continue that role through 2018.







