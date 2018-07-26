VIDEO: The Matchmaking Magic is Real! Engaged HELLO, DOLLY! Dancers Discuss the Love in the Air

Click Here for More Articles on HELLO, DOLLY!

Hello, Dolly! is setting records left and right including the oddest one of all: six dancers, dressing roommates, have gotten engaged during the run of the show. Inside Edition's Leigh Scheps spoke to the ladies about the wild phenomenon, check out the video below!

Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

This production of Michael Stewart's and Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly!, broke the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history, the box office record at the Shubert Theatre twelve times, and shattered The Shubert Organization's all-time-record ten times.

The first national tour of Hello, Dolly! kicks off October 2, 2018 in the Connor Palace at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, starring Tony Award-winning legend Betty Buckley.

