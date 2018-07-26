HELLO, DOLLY!
Click Here for More Articles on HELLO, DOLLY!

VIDEO: The Matchmaking Magic is Real! Engaged HELLO, DOLLY! Dancers Discuss the Love in the Air

Jul. 26, 2018  

Hello, Dolly! is setting records left and right including the oddest one of all: six dancers, dressing roommates, have gotten engaged during the run of the show. Inside Edition's Leigh Scheps spoke to the ladies about the wild phenomenon, check out the video below!

Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

This production of Michael Stewart's and Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly!, broke the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history, the box office record at the Shubert Theatre twelve times, and shattered The Shubert Organization's all-time-record ten times.

The first national tour of Hello, Dolly! kicks off October 2, 2018 in the Connor Palace at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, starring Tony Award-winning legend Betty Buckley.

VIDEO: The Matchmaking Magic is Real! Engaged HELLO, DOLLY! Dancers Discuss the Love in the Air
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Wait For It! HAMILTON Might Hit the Big Screen in 2020
  • Cher, Reba, HAMILTON Creators, And More To Receive Kennedy Center Honors
  • AIN'T TOO PROUD Breaks Kennedy Center Box Office Record
  • Lila Coogan, Stephen Brower, and More Cast in ANASTASIA First National Tour
  • Nicolette Robinson to Show Broadway What Baking Can Do as Next Jenna in WAITRESS
  • Composer, Conductor and Producer Glen Roven Passes Away at Age 60

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       