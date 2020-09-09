VIDEO: The FROZEN Cast Surprises a Superfan Nurse

Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Kristen Bell, and Josh Gad surprised the health care hero of the week.

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live" #HealthCareHero of the week is NICU nurse Kellie Merner from Hartford, CT. In addition to her incredible work as a nurse, she is a huge Disney and Frozen fan. So Josh surprised her by getting his Frozen castmates Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff & Idina Menzel together to present her with some wedding gifts from their own homes.

Watch the clip below!

Josh also surprised her with $10,000 from our friends at Boomer Naturals. If you have a #HealthCareHero who you think we should feature on the show, share their story on social media with the hashtag #HealthCareHero.

