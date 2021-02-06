VIDEO: The Cast of SCANDAL Reunites on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Special guests will include: Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young, Scott Foley, Jeff Perry, Katie Lowes, Guillermo Díaz, Josh Malina, Kate Burton and Dan Bucatinsky.
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with another Scandal reunion! Dust off your suits, gladiators! Tony Goldwyn (President Fitzgerald Grant), Bellamy Young (President Mellie Grant), Scott Foley (Jake Ballard), Jeff Perry (Cyrus Beene), Katie Lowes (Quinn Perkins), Guillermo Díaz (Huck), Josh Malina (David Rosen), Emmy Award nominee Kate Burton (Vice President Sally Langston), and Emmy Award winner Dan Bucatinsky (James Novak) will come together to share new stories about their time on the groundbreaking show, and answer fan questions live! Those tuning in can donate to The Actors Fund for the chance to have their names read on air by a member of the cast!
The episode will also feature a special appearance from Ryan J. Haddad, recipient of IAMA Theatre Company's 2020 'Unsung Voices Playwriting Commission' sponsored by Shonda Rhimes. This month, Woolly Mammoth and IAMA Theatre Company (for which Katie Lowes serves as co-Artistic Director and co-Founder) will bring playwright-actor Haddad's solo show "Hi, Are You Single?" to online audiences.
Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.
Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.
