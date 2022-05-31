VIDEO: The Cast of MOULIN ROUGE! Performs on BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT

Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

This weekend, the West End cast of Moulin Rouge! performed on Britain's Got Talent. Check out the full performance below!

The show will also feature performances from Sister Act and Back to the Future this week.

Moulin Rouge! officially opened in London on 20 January at the Piccadilly Theatre. The cast of Moulin Rouge! is led by Liisi LaFontaine and Jamie Bogyo in the roles of Satine and Christian.

Enter a world of splendour and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...

Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom and - above all - Love.

With a book by Tony Award winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine; and choreography by Emmy Award nominee Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.