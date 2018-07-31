VIDEO: The Cast of GYPSY at the Muny Performs 'Together Wherever We Go'

Gypsy, revered by many as the greatest musical ever written, is currently playing at the Muny. Check out a video of the cast singing "Together Wherever We Go" below!

Gypsy is the timeless tale of an ambitious stage mother, Momma Rose, fighting for her daughters' success...while secretly yearning for her own. With a book by Academy Award-winner Arthur Laurentsand lyrics by Tony Award-winner Stephen Sondheim, Gypsy features countless showstoppers, including "Let Me Entertain You," and "Together, Wherever We Go." Take our word for it, "You Gotta Get a Gimmick," or better yet a ticket, to see this spectacular Muny gem shine.

The cast includes Beth Leavel (Rose), Julia Knitel (Louise), Adam Heller(Herbie), Hayley Podschun (June), Jennifer Cody (Tessie Tura/Miss Cratchitt), Ann Harada(Electra), Ellen Harvey (Mazeppa), Kip Niven (Pop/Cigar/Detroit Announcer), Drew Redington (Tulsa), Michael James Reed (Weber/Mr. Goldstone/Philadelphia Announcer/Bougeron-Cochon), Lara Teeter (Uncle Jocko/Minsky's Announcer?/Phil), Elise Edwards (Baby Louise) and Amelie Lock (Baby June). An exceptional ensemble completes this cast, including Kevin Curtis, Meghan Faddis, Ciara Alyse Harris, Haley Holcomb, Zachary Daniel Jones, Christopher Kelley, Evan Kinnane, Katie Pohlman, Jack Sippel, Gabi Stapula, Daryl Tofaand Keaton Whittaker. The company is also joined by the Muny Kid youth ensemble.

Tickets are currently on sale for this historic season. In addition, Muny gift cards for the 100th season are now available online and at The Muny Box Office. For more information, visit muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.

