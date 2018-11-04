VIDEO: The Cast of BAT OUT OF HELL Takes Final Bow in Toronto

The cast of Bat out of Hell took their final bow in Toronto last night, November 3.

As previously announced, the show's national tour was suddenly postponed. Following the Toronto run, the company was set to embark on the national tour which was to travel to multiple markets including Detroit, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Denver, Boston, St. Louis, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Dallas and other major cities through mid-2019 before a NY run and continuation of the tour.

A spokesperson for the production said, "The show is being postponed and everyone involved is working on rescheduling" and adds that the run at City Center has not been postponed.

Under the direction of Jay Scheib, the cast includes Andrew Polec who thrilled London and Toronto critics with his powerhouse performance as Strat. Mr. Polec was joined by co-stars Emily Schultheis as Raven, Bradley Dean as Falco, Lulu Lloyd as Sloane, Avionce Hoyles as Tink, Harper Miles as Zahara, and Tyrick Wiltez Jones as Jagwire. The ensemble for Bat out of Hell - The Musical includes Will Branner, Samantha Pauly, Zuri Washington,Kayla Cyphers, Erin Mosher, Emilie Battle, Kaleb Wells, Nik Alexander, Adam Kemmerer, Michael Milkanin, Lincoln Clauss, Alex DeLeo, Paulina Jurzec, Nick Martinez, and Tiernan Tunnicliffe.

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical premiered in 2017 at the Manchester Opera House and then played a wildly successful engagement at London's Coliseum, winning the Evening Standard Award for Best Musical, before rocking Canadian audiences with a run at Toronto's Mirvish Theatre.

The production is currently playing an extended engagement at London's Dominion Theatre where it will end its critically acclaimed engagement this January. Since spring 2017, Bat out of Hell - The Musical has sold more than 650,000 tickets.

For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Mr. Steinman has incorporated iconic songs from the Bat out of Hell albums, including "You Took The Words Right Out of My Mouth," "Bat Out Of Hell," "I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)," and "Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad," as well as two previously unreleased songs "What Part of My Body Hurts the Most" and "Not Allowed to Love."

In Bat out of Hell - The Musical, the electrifying rock songs of Mr. Steinman propel an epic story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.

