VIDEO: The Broadway League Launches THIS IS BROADWAY Initiative With Short Film Narrated by Oprah Winfrey

The Broadway League has launched THIS IS BROADWAY, a new initiative to welcome theater lovers back to Times Square following the industry's 18-month shutdown.

THIS IS BROADWAY is the result of unprecedented partnerships between theater owners, myriad behind-the-scenes professionals, and industry competitors to create a unified comeback campaign that shouts to the world "Broadway is BACK!" and celebrates an international art form that is quintessentially American. Visit www.thisisbroadway.org to learn more.

"This is Broadway brings together the joy and excitement we all feel for this art form and the rebound of New York City. Broadway reopening means 97,000 workers returning to their jobs and the insatiable desire for live performance back on stage," says Charlotte St. Martin, President, Broadway League. "I am so thankful for all the work that went into creating this moment of unity and I look forward to all theater fans seeing a show this fall!"

The initiative includes several facets, including a new short film celebrating Broadway, narrated by Oprah Winfrey. The film features stars including Hugh Jackman, Bruce Springsteen, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sara Bareilles, Billy Porter, Angela Lansbury, Ethel Merman, James Earl Jones and Denzel Washington, to name a few. The film includes footage from 99 Broadway shows, 735 actors and one dog, highlighting the rich history of Broadway, and the exciting new shows yet to come.

Watch the film below!