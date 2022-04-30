VIDEO: The Best of Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate Opening Night of FUNNY GIRL

On Sunday night, FUNNY GIRL celebrated its opening night at the August Wilson Theatre. All the greatest stars of stage and screen came out to celebrate and BroadwayWorld is taking you to the red carpet for a behind the scenes peek. Click here to watch interviews with the cast!

Funny Girl stars Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan and five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch as Mrs. Rose Brice.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.