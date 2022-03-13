Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Aging Ingenue
Click Here for More Articles on The Aging Ingenue

VIDEO: The Aging Ingénue- Episode 4 | Bargaining

pixeltracker

Sara Jean Ford is 'The Aging Ingénue' in this six episode series.

Mar. 13, 2022  

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you a new web series, The Aging Ingénue. Directed by Cameron Dingwall and co-written by Sara Jean Ford and Cameron Dingwall, this 6-episode series will air every Wednesday exclusively here at BroadwayWorld.

In today's episode: Claire leaves it all in the room ... including her dignity. Starring Sara Jean Ford, Vishal Vaidya, Ashley Blanchet, and Will Reynolds.

Click here to watch Episodes 1-3.

VIDEO: The Aging Ingénue- Episode 4 | Bargaining
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hamilton Wait For It Mug
Hamilton Wait For It Mug
Spongebob Logo Zip Hoodie
Spongebob Logo Zip Hoodie
Jesus Christ Superstar Women's Superstar Muscle Tank
Jesus Christ Superstar Women's Superstar Muscle Tank

From This Author - The Aging Ingénue