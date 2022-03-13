VIDEO: The Aging Ingénue- Episode 4 | Bargaining

Click Here for More Articles on The Aging Ingenue

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you a new web series, The Aging Ingénue. Directed by Cameron Dingwall and co-written by Sara Jean Ford and Cameron Dingwall, this 6-episode series will air every Wednesday exclusively here at BroadwayWorld.

In today's episode: Claire leaves it all in the room ... including her dignity. Starring Sara Jean Ford, Vishal Vaidya, Ashley Blanchet, and Will Reynolds.

Click here to watch Episodes 1-3.