VIDEO: Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, & Francesca Hayward Share CATS Secrets on TODAY

Four of the stars of Cats - Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson and Francesca Hayward - sat down with TODAY's Hoda Kotb to talk all about the film, which opens in theaters this Friday, December 20!

Francesca Hayward, who is making her feature film debut, spoke about being apart of the film saying, "I still can't believe it, just being in this lineup right now, sat next to these amazing ladies."

Later, Jennifer Hudson shared what it was like to sing the iconic number "Memory" saying, "It was definitely emotional, scary a bit, but I tried to be in the moment, live Grizabella's story, tell her story."

Watch the full interview below!

Oscar®-winning director Tom Hooper (The King's Speech, Les Misérables, The Danish Girl) transforms Andrew Lloyd Webber's record-shattering stage musical into a breakthrough cinematic event.

Cats stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.

Featuring Lloyd Webber's iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony- winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musical for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from classical ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street dance to tap.





