VIDEO: Taylor Louderman Sings a Medley of MEAN GIRLS, KINKY BOOTS, BRING IT ON, and More!

Taylor Louderman recently performed a medley of songs from her career, arranged by music director Benjamin Rauhala (at the piano) entitled "The #SlayLizLou Medley," based on Rauhala's nickname for Louderman.

The performance was filmed live at "The Power of Theater," a concert supporting the Ozark Actors Theatre in Rolla, MO, where Louderman is a board member.

Included in the medley are "Distant Melody" (Peter Pan), "One Perfect Moment" (Bring It On), "Meet The Plastics" (Mean Girls), "My Strongest Suit" (Aida), "The History of Wrong Guys" (Kinky Boots), "Hopelessly Devoted To You" (Grease), "Born To Do" (Bring It On), "Someone Gets Hurt" (Mean Girls), and "World Burn" (Mean Girls).

Watch the performance below!

Louderman plays her final performance in Mean Girls on September 8, 2019.

Mean Girls has played to sold-out houses at the August Wilson Theatre since beginning previews in March. The show had its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington D.C., playing a sold-out run October 31 to December 3, 2017. Mean Girls will launch a National Tour in the fall of 2019.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls currently stars Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Jennifer Simard as Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor, and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall. The cast also includes Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Collins Conley, DeMarius R. Copes, Kevin Cosculluela, Ashley de la Rosa, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Holland, Myles McHale, Chris Medlin, Brittany Nicholas, Becca Petersen, Jonalyn Saxer, Christine Shepard, Brendon Stimson, Jake Swain, Riza Takahashi, Daryl Tofa,Danielle Wade, Bria Jené Williams, Gianna Yanelli, and Iain Young.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You