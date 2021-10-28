VIDEO: TODAY Goes Behind-the-Scenes of SIX on Broadway

This morning, the Today Show's Donna Farzian went behind the scenes of SIX on Broadway to discuss the show's empowering message with the stars and creators of the hit musical. At the end of the interview the cast taught Farzian the choreography for the title-number of the show.

Watch the full interview below!

The Broadway cast features Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. The cast will also include Keirsten Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, Mallory Maedke.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, in SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting."