VIDEO: TKTS Trains for the Super Bowl

In honor of the Super Bowl, employees from TKTS created an epic training montage! The video was created by Samantha Northart, Jessica Ray and Stewie Vill, and features Ricky Jones, Samantha B. Northart, Jessica Ray, Jordan Feltner, Lisa Sobin, Erin Soler, Mark D. Curry, Michael Judson Berry and Katie Sasso. Watch the video below!

TKTS opened for business in Duffy Square on June 25, 1973, and quickly became a mecca for theatergoers from all over the world. Making theater affordable with same-day discount tickets and providing an urban fellowship of theater lovers on Duffy Square (47th Street and Broadway) has helped turn TKTS into one of New York City's most photographed landmarks. The current TKTS Booth, housed under red glass steps, opened in 2008 and has garnered over a dozen international design awards. The glowing red staircase above TKTS became the first public space in Times Square, and it quickly became a popular respite for locals and visitors 365 days a year. With satellite TKTS Booths in Downtown Brooklyn, South Street Seaport and Lincoln Center, TKTS has distributed over 65 million tickets to Broadway and Off Broadway productions. These admissions represent over $2.4 billion in revenue from these same-day sales to thousands of stage productions. The small per-ticket service charge (currently $5.00 per ticket) is used to operate the booths and to help fund TDF's myriad of education, access, and service programs. The free TKTS app for iOS and Android devices shows in real time what's available for sale at the TKTS Booths.

Now in its 50th year of service, TDF is a not-for-profit service organization for the performing arts, dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone. TDF's mission is to sustain live theatre and dance by engaging and cultivating a broad and diverse audience and eliminating barriers to attendance.

TDF fulfills its mission with a variety of programs that expand access, cultivate communities, and support the makers of the performing arts. Best known for its theatre going programs (including the TKTS Discount Booths and TDF Membership Program), net revenue generated by TKTS helps support TDF's accessibility (including open captioned, audio described and Autism Friendly performances), school (serving over 10,000 New York City students annually), community engagement and information programs - as well as the TDF Costume Collection Rental and Research Programs - and have introduced millions of people to the theatre and helped make the unique experience of theatre available to everyone.

TDF envisions a world where the transformative experience of attending live theatre and dance is essential, relevant, accessible and inspirational. To learn more about TDF, go to: www.tdf.org.

