VIDEO: THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN Featured on WORKING IN THE THEATRE Live

The American Theatre Wing hosted the first post-pandemic live installment of its Emmy Nominated documentary series, "Working in the Theatre," with playwright Keenan Scott II and the cast of his acclaimed new Broadway play Thoughts of a Colored Man. Emmy Award-winner Wayne Brady moderated the panel live on stage at the John Golden Theatre (252 W 45th St.) The participating cast members included Emmy Award-winner Dyllón Burnside, Bryan Terrell Clark, Grammy Award® nominee Luke James, Tony Award® nominee Forrest McClendon, Grammy Award nominee Tristan Mack Wilds, and Esau Pritchett.

Watch the episode below!

When Thoughts of a Colored Man opened on Oct. 13, 2021, it made history as the first Broadway show in history to be written, directed by, starring and lead produced by Black men.

American Theatre Wing President Heather Hitchens said, "'Working In the Theatre' is one of the Wing's many programs that brings unprecedented access to aspiring theatre makers across the country. We are thrilled that Thoughts of a Colored Man has brought back our live episodes with such a powerfully relevant conversation, which we hope our audiences continue. There is simply no better way to learn about the theatre than by hearing directly from the artists who make it happen, and I think audiences will find this installment every bit as compelling as it is educational."

Producer Brian Moreland commented, "The American Theatre Wing is such an important root of our theatrical tree of Broadway. Their long running 'Working In the Theater' series has always managed to capture the joy and honor of what it actually means to work in the theater, and we are very grateful to be included in its rich legacy. Thanks to The Wing and to The Shubert Organization for giving us the chance to make this important conversation available to all."

"Working in the Theatre" is The Wing's Emmy® Nominated documentary series produced to entertain audiences by revealing theatre's inner-workings, profiling industry luminaries, and taking a closer look at unique stories that surround important work.

As the sun rises on a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, seven Black men are about to discover the extraordinary - together. By Keenan Scott II, one of today's boldest new voices, Thoughts of a Colored Man blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor into a daringly universal new play. Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century.

This richly theatrical mosaic shines brilliant light onto these men, a tight-knit brotherhood, revealing their most triumphant selves. Their vibrant and vulnerable experiences and feelings reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community. They reveal the deeply human hopes, joys, sorrows, fears, and dreams of all men, all people. Deadline raves, "A marvel from start to finish! One of the best new plays to arrive on Broadway in ages" and New York Magazine says the production is "Exhilarating! Keenan Scott II's great gifts shine!" New York Stage Review exclaims it is "Immensely powerful" and Daily News praises the play as "heartfelt and deeply moving."

Tickets are now available through March 2022. Visit www.thoughtsofacoloredman.com for more information.