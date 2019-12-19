VIDEO: THE LION KING's Three Hyenas Celebrate 5000 Broadway Performances

We're heading to the Pridelands to get a behind-the-scenes look at the three hyenas of Disney's smash hit musical The Lion King: James Brown-Orleans (Banzai), Enrique Segura (Ed), and Bonita Hamilton (Shenzi) as the trio celebrates 5000 performances together on Broadway. Check it out with the video below!

James Brown-Orleans originated the role of Banzai on The Lion King Gazelle Tour, and he can be seen as Doc Motors in Disney's The Princess Diaries. He is also the founder of Protected by Imagination Inc. "media to inspire." Enrique Segura made his Broadway debut in The Lion King after appearing in German productions of The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Cats and Joseph.... His other credits include Cats (national tour), West Side Story, A Chorus Line, Pippin, Grease (regional) and the Bilingual Foundation of the Arts in L.A. Bonita J. Hamilton is a proud graduate of Alabama State University and Brandeis University (MFA). Her other stage credits include Mandela the Musical (staged reading), The Color Purple (workshop), Guys and Dolls, The Piano Lesson, The Old Settler and In the Blood. She has also been seen on screen in HBO's "The Knick" (HBO).

In the past year alone, The Lion King hit several historic milestones. In May the entertainment blockbuster reached over 100 million guests worldwide, in June the Broadway production hit 9,000 performances, and this past October the London production celebrated its 20th anniversary in the West End. This summer several of the show's creators including Elton John, Lebo M, and Hans Zimmer - collaborated on the 2019 version of the film, executive produced by Julie Taymor and Thomas Schumacher, which has gone onto extraordinary worldwide success.

After 22 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 25 global productions have been seen by more than 100 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), The Lion King has made theatrical history with three productions worldwide running 15 or more years and three others running 20 or more years. Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), productions of The Lion King can currently be seen on Broadway; London's West End; Hamburg; Tokyo; Madrid; on tour across North America, Japan, and the U.K. & Ireland, with a separate production touring internationally, for a total of nine productions running concurrently across the globe. Having played over 100 cities in 20 countries on every continent except Antarctica, The Lion King's worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You