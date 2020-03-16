VIDEO: THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW With Joshua Turchin Will Go Virtual to Raise Money for The Actors Fund

Cabaret series, The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin, announced that it is going virtual over the next several weeks to raise money for The Actors Fund. Created, written and accompanied by 13 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, National Tour of A Christmas Story), The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features Broadway, TV and Film performers.

The first Virtual Edition of The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin features Carly Gendell, who was in the original Broadway Cast of School of Rock, and Luke Islam, Golden Buzzer Winner on America's Got Talent and star of the upcoming Disney+ series, The Mighty Ducks. You can watch the video below.

"There are so many people working in the Broadway, TV and Film communities who lost their jobs, or who may not have work over the next several months, from actors, musicians, crew members, ushers and more. Music can bring us together to get us all through this unique time," says Joshua Turchin. "I was grateful to perform in Mr. Magoo's A Christmas Carol this winter for The Actors Fund, and am happy to support their efforts to help our peers in the community."

The Actors Fund has set up an emergency relief fund for those affected by losing work due to the virus outbreak. Those wishing to assist can donate by going to www.actorsfund.org and click on "Support Our Work".

Turchin was in rehearsal for the upcoming Off-Broadway show, Trevor, when the show was temporarily paused along with the rest of Broadway and off Broadway due to the coronavirus outbreak. At 13-years-old, Turchin is already an accomplished performer and composer. He wrote the book, music and lyrics of The Perfect Fit, a new musical about the lives and loves of musical theater adolescents which won awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Ensemble recently at Tony-Award Winning Producer Ken Davenport's Rave Theater Festival. He recently finished the run of Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation as the youngest cast member in the show's 38 year history, and also performed alongside Lea Michele and Harvey Fierstein as Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film Concert at The Hollywood Bowl. He performed around the U.S. in two Broadway National Tours, and has numerous developmental works, concerts and national voice-overs on his resume. His musical theater experience along with his naturally charismatic personality and extensive work as a professional musician and host led him to write the cabaret series.





