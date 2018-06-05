VIDEO: THE BOYS IN THE BAND STAR Jim Parsons Chats A KID LIKE JAKE, His Pets, & More on THE ELLEN SHOW

Jun. 5, 2018  

Emmy winner Jim Parsons (The Boys in the Band) explained to Ellen what it was like to celebrate his first wedding anniversary with his partner of 16 years, his new movie "A Kid Like Jake," and being apprehensive about having a judgmental pussycat in the house on The Ellen Show!

Directed by Joe Mantello and produced by Ryan Murphy and David Stone, The Boys in the Band is now playing at the Booth Theatre. Mart Crowley's groundbreaking 1968 play, The Boys in the Band, centers on a group of gay men who gather in a NYC apartment for a friend's birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault-lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity.

A sensation when it premiered in April 1968, The Boys in the Band was originally scheduled to run for five performances at the Playwrights' Unit, a small off-Broadway venue. Overnight, the show became THE TALK of the town for its unflinchingly honest depiction of gay life, and transferred to Theater Four on West 55th Street, running for over 1,000 performances. The entire original company performed the show to great acclaim in London and also appeared in William Friedkin's 1970 film version.

