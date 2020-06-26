VIDEO: Sydney James Harcourt and Nina West Sing 'A Safe Place To Land'

On Thursday June 25th during the "SHES A RIOT" LGBTQIA Virtual Pride Rally, Hamilton Star Sydney James Harcourt and Drag Icon Nina West debuted the new video for their collaboration "A Safe Place to Land", a cover of Sara Bareilles and John Legend's touching duet about supporting people in need.

Check out the video below.

The "SHES A RIOT" event raised Awareness and Funds for the Marsha P Johnson Institute and GLAAD to benefit Transgender People of Color and was hosted by POSE star's Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez. The first ever official PRIDE parade, known as the Christopher Street Liberation Day March, took place 50 years ago to commemorate the Stone Wall Riots where Marsha P Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, both Trans women of Color took a stand against police brutality and harassment at the Stone Wall Inn in New York City. In 2020, amid the social unrest and demand for equality and justice at least 14 Trans or non-binary people of color have been reported murdered. Nina and Sydney hope to help continue to use their platform to bring awareness to these facts and keep people engaged.

"Nina has been my friend since I began my career." said Sydney Harcourt. "We both grew up doing shows in tiny bars with performers in the black trans community. Black trans lives have always been at high risk, and at a low priority for equality, visibility, and justice in this world. Using our platform to support the people that fought for our rights, that is not just an honor, it is an obligation. Pride began with a black trans woman and raising money for the Marsha P Johnson Institute and GLAAD is such an important part of celebrating not just this year but every year! "

