VIDEO: Sutton Foster Joins Jordan Roth for New Episode of THE BIRDS AND THE BS

Mar. 1, 2018  

The Birds and The BS is the kids show for adults! Because we forgot everything we learned in kindergarten. Join Mr. Jordan and his especially animated friends as they sing you towards the right path... but you know, left.

In this episode: The sweet & charitable Sutton Foster shows us when they go low, we go soprano! Come channel your aggression into kindness on the latest episode of The Birds and The BS!

Watch the video below!

As President of Jujamcyn Theaters, Jordan oversees five Broadway theatres, whose productions include the Tony Award-winning Best Musicals The Book of Mormon and Kinky Boots, Springsteen on Broadway, and the upcoming Mean Girls and Frozen. Jordan is currently producing Angels in America with the National Theatre starring Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane. He produced Present Laughter starring Kevin Kline in his Tony Award-winning performance and the Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning Best Play Clybourne Park. Jordan founded Givenik.com where theatergoers can buy tickets and 5% goes to the charity of their choice, and he writes a frequent column on Deadline Hollywood with Jeremy Gerard.

