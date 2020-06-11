VIDEO: Steve Buscemi Talks the Postponement of THREE SISTERS off-Broadway

Steve Buscemi was a guest on Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, where he talked about being apart of the off-Broadway adaptation of "Three Sisters," which has been postponed until next year.

Buscemi spoke about the postponement saying, "We were supposed to be doing a production of Chekhov's Three Sisters directed by Sam Gold with Oscar Isaac and Greta Gerwig, Lola Kirk, Ben Sinclair Chris Messina but we postponed it exactly one year."

Buscemi also talks to Kelly and Ryan about his life as a New York firefighter in the early 80's!

Watch the interview below!

NYTW Usual Suspect and Tony Award winner Sam Gold (Othello) revisits Chekhov following his acclaimed 2012 production of Uncle Vanya that was heralded as "luminous" and "the most intimate and engaging exploration of Chekhov's bleak comedy." This production of Three Sisters reunites Gold with two previous collaborators: THE VILLAGE Bike's Greta Gerwig and Hamlet's Oscar Isaac.

The cast also features Obie Award winner Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Marys Seacole, The Misanthrope) as Olga, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Steve Buscemi as Chebutykin (in his first return to theatre since The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui with Al Pacino), Emily Davis (Is This A Room) as Natasha, Michael Benjamin Hernandez (The Birthday Cake) as Fedotik, John Christopher Jones (Much Ado About Nothing) as Ferapont, Lola Kirke (Gone Girl) as Irina, Anthony Michael Lopez (Mapplethorpe, Othello) as Rohde, Matthew Maher (King Lear, Othello) as Tusenbach, Chris Messina ("The Mindy Project," Far Away) as Solyony, Aaron Clifton Moten (Romeo & Juliet) as Andrei, Ben Sinclair ("High Maintenance") as Kulygin and Virginia Wing ("Gotham") as Anfisa.

