VIDEO: Stars of THE PROM Talk The Show's Impact on NIGHTLINE

On last night's episode of Nightline, stars of Broadway's The Prom sat down to share heartwarming stories of show's impact.

Caitlin Kinnunen talks her character Emma saying, "She is based on real individuals and real people who have gone through this. It's incredible for so many reasons that this story is being told, because kids still go through this every day. They're being expelled. They're being hated and shunned in their communities every single year. And that's insane to me."

Brooks Ashmanskas shared a story in which, "there was a young girl, probably high school aged girl who she said my mother's standing behind me, and she doesn't know that I'm lesbian but I just want to say thank you. And her eyes were filled with tears and it took my breath away."

Watch the full interview below!

In The Prom, Emma becomes an instant OUTCAST - and a national headline - when her high school cancels The Prom rather than let her attend with her girlfriend. Sensing a chance to correct an injustice -and maybe get some good publicity along the way - a group of fading celebrities takes up the cause, and invades Emma's small Indiana town. But their bumbling attempts at social activism make the situation far worse than they - or Emma - could have ever imagined. Cultures clash and the town erupts in chaos. The community's reputation, Emma's future and the actors' careers, all hang in the balance, until a true hero emerges to save the day. Uproarious and ultimately uplifting, this new musical proves that standing up for yourself - and inspiring others to accept their differences - can make you the star you were always meant to be.

THE PROM stars Tony Award Nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (Something Rotten!), Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), two-time Tony Award Nominee Christopher Sieber(Shrek the Musical), Caitlin Kinnunen (Bridges of Madison County), Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin), Michael Potts (The Iceman Cometh), Angie Schworer (The Producers), Courtenay Collins(Broadway Debut) and Josh Lamon (Groundhog Day) and an ensemble that includes Mary Antonini(Jesus Christ Superstar), Courtney Balan (Falsettos), Gabi Campo (Broadway Debut), Jerusha Cavazos(Broadway Debut), Shelby Finnie(Broadway Debut), Josh Franklin (Anything Goes), Fernell Hogan (Broadway Debut), Joomin Hwang(Broadway Debut), Sheldon Henry (Broadway Debut), David Josefsberg (Waitress), Becca Lee(Broadway Debut), Wayne Mackins (Broadway Debut), Kate Marilley (My Fair Lady), Vasthy Mompoint (SpongeBob SquarePants) Anthony Norman (Broadway Debut), Drew Redington (Holiday Inn), Jack Sippel (Broadway Debut), Teddy Toye(Lysistrata Jones), Kalyn West (Broadway Debut) and Brittany Zeinstra (Broadway Debut).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You