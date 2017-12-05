SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS
Click Here for More Articles on SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

VIDEO: Stars Head for the Pineapple Under the Sea on the SPONGEBOB Red Carpet!

Dec. 5, 2017  

Bikini Bottom was the place to be last night! SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway officially opened just last night, December 4th, at The Palace Theatre. SpongeBob SquarePants is a new musical with a book by Kyle Jarrow, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt, choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and conceived and directed by Tina Landau.

Stakes are higher than ever before as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. Get ready to dive to all-new depths of theatrical innovation at SpongeBob SquarePants, where the power of optimism really can save the world!

Before the curtain went up, BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge was on hand to chat on the star-studded red carpet. Catch up with Sara Bareilles, Liev Schreiber, Rachel Dratch, and more!

VIDEO: Stars Head for the Pineapple Under the Sea on the SPONGEBOB Red Carpet!
Click Here to Watch the Video!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author TV - Red Carpets

TV - Red Carpets BroadwayWorld is taking you out of the audience and onto the carpet to celebrate the biggest events of the season!

  • VIDEO: Stars Head for the Pineapple Under the Sea on the SPONGEBOB Red Carpet!
  • VIDEO: Head to the Red Carpet for THE PARISIAN WOMAN!
  • VIDEO: Watch THE BAND's VISIT Red Carpet LIVE on BroadwayWorld!
  • BWW TV: HELLO AGAIN Stars of Old and New Unite on the NYC Premiere Red Carpet!
  • BWW TV: It's a Very DOLLY Hulaween when Bernadette Peters, Victor Garber & More Come Out to Support Bette Midler!
  • VIDEO: It's Time! On the Red Carpet at the Opening of TIME AND THE CONWAYS

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com