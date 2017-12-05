VIDEO: Stars Head for the Pineapple Under the Sea on the SPONGEBOB Red Carpet!

Bikini Bottom was the place to be last night! SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway officially opened just last night, December 4th, at The Palace Theatre. SpongeBob SquarePants is a new musical with a book by Kyle Jarrow, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt, choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and conceived and directed by Tina Landau.

Stakes are higher than ever before as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. Get ready to dive to all-new depths of theatrical innovation at SpongeBob SquarePants, where the power of optimism really can save the world!

Before the curtain went up, BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge was on hand to chat on the star-studded red carpet. Catch up with Sara Bareilles, Liev Schreiber, Rachel Dratch, and more!

