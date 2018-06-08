VIDEO: Star of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tour Ben Levi Ross Performs 'You Will Be Found' with Choirs Across the Country

From Broadway to Los Angeles, Denver to San Francisco, choirs in the debut cities of the National Tour of Dear Evan Hansen have joined together to let audiences everywhere know You Will Be Found. Watch as tour star Ben Levi Ross joins the chorus in the moving anthem.

Dear Evan Hansen will begin performances in September 2018 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (September 25 - October 13, 2018), followed by engagements in Los Angeles (October 17 - November 25, 2018) and San Francisco (December 5 - December 30, 2018). Tickets for these three cities go on sale tomorrow, June 8 (10:00 am PT / 11:00 am MT). For ticketing information, please go to www.dearevanhansen.com.

The complete casting for the Tony Award-winning musical's First National Tour includes Ben Levi Ross in the title role, stage and TV star Jessica Phillips as 'Heidi Hansen', Tony Award-nominee Christiane Noll as 'Cynthia Murphy', and Broadway veteran Aaron Lazar as 'Larry Murphy.' Marrick Smith and Maggie McKenna round out the Murphy family (as Connor and Zoe, respectively), with Jared Goldsmith as 'Jared Kleinman' and Phoebe Koyabe as 'Alana Beck' completing the on-stage company.

The cast also includes Stephen Christopher Anthony (as the Evan alternate) along with understudies Ashley de la Rosa, Noah Kieserman, Jane Pfitsch, Coleen Sexton and Maria Wirries. Maggie McKenna is appearing with the permission of Actors' Equity Association. The Producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.

