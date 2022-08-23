Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Solea Pfeiffer & Joshua Boone Star in Tyler Perry's A JAZZMAN'S BLUES Trailer

The new film will begin streaming on September 23.

Aug. 23, 2022  

Netflix has shared the new trailer for A JAZZMAN'S BLUES. The new film, which stars Broadway's Solea Pfeiffer and Joshua Boone, will begin streaming on September 23.

A sweeping tale of forbidden love, A JAZZMAN'S BLUES unspools forty years of secrets and lies soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South.

Written, directed and produced by Academy Award honoree Tyler Perry, the film stars Boone and Pfeiffer as star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne alongside an ensemble cast that includes Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold.

A JAZZMAN'S BLUES will make its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, September 11.

The film will feature an original song performed by Ruth B., songs arranged and produced by multi-Grammy winner & two-time Academy Award nominee Terence Blanchard, music by Aaron Zigman and choreography by Debbie Allen.

The trailer and film features "Paper Airplanes," a brand-new song from singer-songwriter Ruth B., which she co-wrote with multi-GRAMMY-winning artist Terence Blanchard. "Paper Airplanes" will also be featured on the upcoming soundtrack for A JAZZMAN'S BLUES, which will be released on Milan Records.

Pfeiffer starred in the national tour of Hamilton as Eliza and in New York City Center's production of Evita. She was Guenevere in the one-night-only performance of Camelot, alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda. She also starred in the 2019 production of Songs for a New World with Almost Famous co-star, Colin Donnell. Pfeiffer will be making her Broadway debut this fall in Almost Famous.

Joshua Boone has been seen on Broadway in Skeleton Crew, Network, and Holler If Ya Hear Me. His Off-Broadway credits include All the Natalie Portmans (MCC Theatre), Actually (Manhattan Theatre Club), Mother Courage & Her Children (Classic Stage Company).

Watch the new trailer here:

