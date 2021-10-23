VIDEO: Sneak Peek of EURYDICE at the Metropolitan Opera

Erin Morley provides a beautiful preview for the upcoming production of Eurydice at the Metropolitan Opera opening on November 23rd. The preview comes from a cut moment from a documentary about renowned musical director Yannick Nézet-Séguin. In this moment, the esteemed maestro visits Morley and composer Matthew Aucoin as they prepare for the upcoming production of Eurydice at the Met.

Eurydice is the retelling of classic Greek myth of Orpheus in a bold new way. With a libretto by Sarah Ruhn based on her 2003 play, the story is reversed, being told from Eurydice's point of view. Erin Morley, featured in the clip below, plays the titular character.

Eurydice runs at the Metropolitan Opera November 23-December 16th. Tickets for Eurydice can be purchased here.

Watch the clip below