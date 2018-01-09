VIDEO: Sneak Peek - Lin-Manuel Miranda Guests in New Musical Web Series BARTLETT

BARTLETT a new original musically inspired comedy premiering January 30th, chronicles a group of incredibly talented advertising execs in SILICON VALLEY who fight their character flaws and fondness for dysfunction to perfect the art of the pitch, in life and in work. The six part original features a talented ensemble including Tony winner and HAMILTON star Lin-Manuel Miranda,Chrissy Mazzeo ("SanFranLand"), Anthony Veneziale ("Freestyle Love Supreme" and "The Electric Company"), Utkarsh Ambudkar ("White Famous," "Freestyle Love Supreme," "The Mindy Project"), Don Reed("The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," "A Different World") and newcomer Eirinie Carson

Based on the life of ad exec turned director Martin Edwards (All the Wrong Places), the series is executive produced by eshapTV's Evan Shapiro ("Portlandia," "Take My Wife," "There's Johnny") along with co-creator and exec producer Mazzeo and Veneziale. The hilarious web series, which made its world premiere at the NYTVF 2017, will make its debut on Vimeo.

BARTLETT trails advertising agency bad boy Roger Newhouse (Veneziale), who is having a really rough year. Maggie Knowland (Mazzeo), the true brains behind the business success of the newly formed agency, has left him, and their agency, for Sanjay Kahn (Ambudkar), one of Roger's bitter rivals. Losing clients left and right, Roger finally realizes the time has come to quit his job and fulfill his longtime dream to leave everything behind and become a professional musician. The six episodes take place over a single fateful day, as Roger must outwit his neurotic boss Bob Freeman (Reed), keep Caitlin (Carson), his trusted account executive and occasional lover, from jumping ship, and convince Maggie to come back to the agency by winning the prized Pear Computer account (Yes, Pear not Apple). And Roger's got just eight hours to do it.

Roger expresses his every emotion through song -- folk, rap, and pop videos all released from his imagination by Anxiety Records, a fictional label -- revealing a talented but tormented creative who is this close to success but needs just one winning pitch to get his shot at grabbing the brass ring.Original songs in BARTLETT were written by Anthony Veneziale, supervised by Tony and Emmy-Award winning Bill Sherman, and produced by Jeremy Fisch and Joel St. Julien (who appears in the series), with a score from award-winning composer Peter Golub.

Mazzeo said: "When it comes to rich topics to explore as storytellers, advertising has got to be at the top of the list. From MAD MEN to Bewitched to every ad we relish on SUPER BOWL Sunday, this is a world worthy of creative exploration. We think viewers will connect with these relatable and truly entertaining characters -- they are human in every way and focus on what we have in common vs our differences -- I think everyone could use a dose of that narrative these days."

