VIDEO: Sir Ian McKellen Sits Down with Christiane Amanpour

Recently, award winning actor Sir Ian McKellen sat down with Christiane Amanpour in the Duke of York Theatre for a one on one interview. Currently, McKellen is starring in Shakespeare's King Lear. He sat down with Amanpour to discuss his career on stage and screen as well as his activism in the gay rights community.

Tender, brutal, moving and epic, King Lear is considered by many to be the greatest tragedy ever written.

£5 tickets are available as part of Chichester Festival Theatre's Prologue scheme for 16-25 year olds. Tickets can be purchased on the day of performance in person from the Duke of York's Box Office, when proof of age ID will be required.

King Lear will be broadcast live to cinemas across the UK and internationally on Thursday 27th September with National Theatre Live. NT Live currently screens to 2500 venues across 60 countries.

ATG Productions, Chichester Festival Theatre, Gavin Kalin Productions and Glass Half Full Productions present Chichester Festival Theatre's production of King Lear by William Shakespeare which is directed by Jonathan Munby, designed by Paul Wills with lighting by Oliver Fenwick, music and sound by Ben Ringham and Max Ringham, with movement direction by Lucy Cullingford and fight direction by Kate Waters.

