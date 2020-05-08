VIDEO: Sing to Salute Performs Green Day's '21 Guns' From AMERICAN IDIOT, in Honor of the NHS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

This #VEDay75, Sing to Salute has teamed up with performers from all over the world to raise money for NHS Charities Together with a virtual performance of Green Day's '21 Guns' from American Idiot The Musical!

Donate to the page here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sing-to-salute

The 50+ people involved in '21 Guns' are professional actors, Musical Theatre legends, ex-West End stars and more.

Check out the video below!





