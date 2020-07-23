Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Sierra Boggess, Lea Salonga, Julian Ovenden and Gerónimo Rauch Perform 'On My Own' From LES MISERABLES
Sierra Boggess, Lea Salonga, Julian Ovenden and Gerónimo Rauch have teamed up for a virtual performance of 'On My Own' from Les Miserables!
The song features music and lyrics by Alain Boublil & Claude-Michel Schönberg, with an arrangement by Alfonso Casado.
The video also features a special appearance by Claude-Michel Schönberg.
Additional Credits:
Cello: Summer Boggess
Guitar: Batt Bosch
Sound Production: Adam Fischer
Check out the video below!
