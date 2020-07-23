VIDEO: Sierra Boggess, Lea Salonga, Julian Ovenden and Gerónimo Rauch Perform 'On My Own' From LES MISERABLES

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The song features music and lyrics by Alain Boublil & Claude-Michel Schönberg, with an arrangement by Alfonso Casado.

Sierra Boggess, Lea Salonga, Julian Ovenden and Gerónimo Rauch have teamed up for a virtual performance of 'On My Own' from Les Miserables!

The song features music and lyrics by Alain Boublil & Claude-Michel Schönberg, with an arrangement by Alfonso Casado.

The video also features a special appearance by Claude-Michel Schönberg.

Additional Credits:

Cello: Summer Boggess

Guitar: Batt Bosch

Sound Production: Adam Fischer

Check out the video below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You