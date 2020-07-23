Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Sierra Boggess, Lea Salonga, Julian Ovenden and Gerónimo Rauch Perform 'On My Own' From LES MISERABLES

Jul. 23, 2020  

Sierra Boggess, Lea Salonga, Julian Ovenden and Gerónimo Rauch have teamed up for a virtual performance of 'On My Own' from Les Miserables!

The song features music and lyrics by Alain Boublil & Claude-Michel Schönberg, with an arrangement by Alfonso Casado.

The video also features a special appearance by Claude-Michel Schönberg.

Additional Credits:
Cello: Summer Boggess
Guitar: Batt Bosch
Sound Production: Adam Fischer

Check out the video below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


