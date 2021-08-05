VIDEO: See the First Teaser for IMPEACHMENT: AMERICAN CRIME STORY

The first teaser trailer had dropped for Ryan Murphy's upcoming series Impeachment: American Crime Story.

The third season of FX's true crime anthology series will feature Clive Owen as President Bill Clinton, Edie Falco as former First Lady Hillary Clinton, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge, and Colbie Smulders as Ann Coulter.

Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall and Paulson executive produce alongside "Impeachment" writer Sarah Burgess. Monica Lewinsky also serves as a producer on the show.

The series premieres September 7 on FX and is based on Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.