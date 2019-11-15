IMPEACHMENT: AMERICAN CRIME STORY Casts Clive Owen as Bill Clinton

Clive Owen will play President Bill Clinton in the upcoming "Impeachment: AMERICAN CRIME Story," Deadline reports.

The third season of FX's true crime anthology series was announced in August 2019, along with the principal casting of Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones. Casting for Hillary Clinton has yet to be announced.

Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall and Paulson will executive produce alongside "Impeachment" writer Sarah Burgess.

The series based on the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal is set to being production in March and premiere on Sept. 27, 2020.

Owen's Broadway credits include "Old Times" in 2015 and "M. Butterfly" in 2017.

The story was originally reported by Deadline and can be read here.





