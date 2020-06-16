VIDEO: See Cristin Milioti and Andy Samberg in the Trailer for PALM SPRINGS

Jun. 16, 2020  

Hulu has shared the trailer for Palm Springs, starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti!

In Palm Springs, when carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.

The film also stars J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin, and Peter Gallagher.

PALM SPRINGS is directed by Max Barbakow and written by Andy Siara. The film is produced by Andy Samberg, Becky Sloviter, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone, Dylan Sellers, and Chris Parker, and Gabby Revilla Lugo serves as executive producer. The film is produced by Limelight and Lonely Island Classics with Neon serving as the theatrical distributor.


