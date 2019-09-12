VIDEO: See Billy Porter in the Trailer for LIKE A BOSS Starring Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne

Paramount Pictures has released the trailer for its latest comedy film, Like a Boss, starring Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne and featuring Tony winner Billy Porter.

Best friends Mia and Mel (Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne) are living their best lives running their own cosmetics company they've built from the ground up. Unfortunately, they're in over their heads financially, and the prospect of a big buyout offer from a notorious titan of the cosmetics industry Claire Luna (Salma Hayek) proves too tempting to pass up, putting Mel and Mia's lifelong friendship in jeopardy. The beauty business is about to get ugly.

Watch the trailer below!

Like A Boss also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Ari Graynor, Natasha Rothwell, Jessica St. Clair and Karan Soni.

Like A Boss opens in theatres on January 10, 2020.





