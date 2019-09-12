VIDEO: See Billy Porter in the Trailer for LIKE A BOSS Starring Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne

Sep. 12, 2019  

Paramount Pictures has released the trailer for its latest comedy film, Like a Boss, starring Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne and featuring Tony winner Billy Porter.

Best friends Mia and Mel (Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne) are living their best lives running their own cosmetics company they've built from the ground up. Unfortunately, they're in over their heads financially, and the prospect of a big buyout offer from a notorious titan of the cosmetics industry Claire Luna (Salma Hayek) proves too tempting to pass up, putting Mel and Mia's lifelong friendship in jeopardy. The beauty business is about to get ugly.

Watch the trailer below!

Like A Boss also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Ari Graynor, Natasha Rothwell, Jessica St. Clair and Karan Soni.

Like A Boss opens in theatres on January 10, 2020.

VIDEO: See Billy Porter in the Trailer for LIKE A BOSS Starring Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Cast Remembers 9/11 with NPR Tiny Desk Concert
  • VIDEO: Watch a New Behind-The-Scenes Look at the CATS Movie, Featuring Taylor Swift, James Corden, Idris Elba, & More!
  • VIDEO: Kelly Ripa with American Ballet Theatre & New York City Ballet Dancers Break World Record
  • VIDEO: The Queens of SIX Perform the National Anthem at Fenway Park
  • VIDEO: Watch Jake Gyllenhaal Perform an Excerpt from SEA WALL/A LIFE on LIVE FROM HERE WITH CHRIS THILE!
  • VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Actors Want You To Pay It Forward On 9/11