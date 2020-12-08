VIDEO: See Anthony Ramos' Audition for the CATS Movie
Ramos shared the video of himself performing The Rum Tum Tugger!
Anthony Ramos has shared his audition video for the Cats movie! Ramos auditioned for the role of Rum Tum Tugger.
Check out the video of him performing The Rum Tum Tugger below!
This was my audition for CATS the movie. pic.twitter.com/RkqSLh2i9C- Anthony Ramos (@ARamosofficial) December 8, 2020
Ramos made his Broadway debut in Hamilton in 2015.
In addition to his stage roles, Ramos has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. He can be seen next in Legendary's "Godzilla: King of Monsters." He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It."
Ramos will lead the cast of the upcoming In The Heights film as Usnavi.
