VIDEO: See Andrew Rannells in the BLACK MONDAY Season Two Trailer

SHOWTIME has announced that the ten-episode second season of its acclaimed comedy series BLACK MONDAY will debut with back-to-back episodes each week beginning on Sunday, March 15th from 10 to 11 p.m. ET/PT. The series is executive produced by Emmy® nominee and Golden Globe Award winner Don Cheadle, who stars with two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy® winner Andrew Rannells (Girls), Regina Hall (Little, Girls Trip) and Screen Actors Guild® Award winner Paul Scheer (Veep). The series is created by showrunners and executive producers David Caspe (Happy Endings) and Jordan Cahan (My Best Friend's Girl). Emmy nominees Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Good Boys, The Boys) serve as executive producers. The announcement was made today by Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc., at the Television Critics Association's Winter Press Tour.

Watch the trailer below!

BLACK MONDAY is a co-production between Showtime and Sony Pictures Television. Season one of the series followed Maurice "Mo" Monroe (Cheadle) as he and his group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of 1987 Wall Street, ultimately leading to the largest stock market crash in history, AKA Black Monday. Friends became enemies, traders became traitors, and two people became dead. This season focuses on the aftermath: As we begin, Dawn (Hall) and Blair (Rannells) are the bosses now, quickly learning that heavy is the head that wears the crown, especially when that head is constantly looking over its shoulder for Mo, who's on the run with Keith (Scheer). Who will go down for the crash? Who will go down for the murders? Who will go down for fleecing Mo? All will be revealed in season two.

Season two guest stars include Tuc Watkins (The Boys In the Band) as Congressman Harris, a leading voice of the moral majority; June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie) as his ultra-conservative wife, Corkie; Dulé Hill (Suits) as Marcus Wainwright III, president of the African-American Scholarship Fund; and Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul) as New York Governor Putnam. Recurring guest stars include Yassir Lester (Making History), Ken Marino (Wet Hot American Summer), Horatio Sanz (Glow) and Casey Wilson (Mrs. Fletcher, Happy Endings).





