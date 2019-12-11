VIDEO: See A.R.T.'s Transformation For MOBY-DICK
Dave Malloy's musical adaptation of Moby-Dick is officially setting sail tonight with the show's opening night, and A.R.T. is giving us a peek into the theatre's transformation to bring the whale of a tale to life on stage. Check it out with the video below!
The making of the Pequod! Happy Opening ? #MobyDickMusical#MobyDickARTpic.twitter.com/Wqx0VVCKpW- A.R.T. (@americanrep) December 11, 2019
From the creative team behind A.R.T.'s 2015 production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 comes an epic musical adaptation of Herman Melville's iconic American novel. As the egomaniacal Captain Ahab drives his crew across the seas in pursuit of the great white whale, Melville's nineteenth-century vision of America collides head-on with the present.
Moby-Dick opens tonight, Wednesday, December 11, and plays through Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA.. Tickets are on sale now: online at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge).
Music, Lyrics, Book, and Orchestrations by Dave Malloy
Based on Moby-Dick by Herman Melville
Music Direction and Supervision by Or Matias
Choreography by Chanel DaSilva
Developed with and Directed by Rachel Chavkin
Scenic Design by Mimi Lien
Costume Design by Brenda Abbandandolo
Lighting Design by Bradley King
Sound Design by Hidenori Nakajo
Puppet Direction by Eric F. Avery
Casting by Stweart/Whitley
The production's cast features Eric Berryman, Kim Blanck, Starr Busby, Manik Choksi, Andrew Cristi, Ashkon Davaran, Anna Ishida, Matt Kizer, J.D. Mollison, Tom Nelis, Morgan Siobhan Green, Dawn L. Troupe, and Kalyn West.
