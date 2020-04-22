VIDEO: See A Trailer for This Week's Stream of LOVE NEVER DIES
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Love Never Dies. Love Never Dies will launch at 7.00pm BST on Friday, 24 April and be available for 48 hours, free of charge. Check out a trailer for the presentation below!
It will be available to watch on The Shows Must Go On YouTube channel and audiences will have 48 hours to watch the production.
Love Never Dies is directed by Simon Phillips, with set and costume designs by Gabriela Tylesova and choreography by Graeme Murphy. The cast is led by Ben Lewis, Anna O'Byrne, and Simon Gleeson.
Now one of the world's finest sopranos, Christine is struggling in an ailing marriage to Raoul. So, it is with excitement she accepts an invitation to travel to New York and perform at a renowned opera house. In a final bid to win back her love, the Phantom lures Christine, her husband, and their young son Gustave from Manhattan, to the glittering and glorious world of Coney Island, not knowing what is in store for them.
