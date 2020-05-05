VIDEO: Sarah Brightman Concert at Royal Albert Hall Will Stream This Weekend; Watch Here!

On Saturday May 9th, the historical Sarah Brightman: In Concert at the Royal Albert Hall, full performance will be streamed via YouTube for all to enjoy during this unprecedented time. The critically acclaimed performance, not commercially available, features Andrea Bocelli and Andrew Lloyd Webber and will be streamed to raise funds for COVID-19 relief charities.



Recorded in September 1997 at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London, Sarah together with the English National Orchestra, perform an unforgettable concert of well-known Classical and Broadway pieces by composers such as Puccini, Gershwin, Delibes, Bernstein and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Included are memorable special guests: Andrea Bocelli, performing "Time to Say Goodbye" with Sarah, Andrew Lloyd Webber on piano while Sarah sings the title song from his musical 'Whistle Down the Wind' and a special duet performance of "Pie Jesu" with Adam Clarke.

The full performance will premiere via Sarah's YouTube channel beginning Saturday, May 9th, 2020 @ 12:00 pm PT/3:00 pm ET/8:00 pm UK/9:00 pm Europe and will be globally available for everyone to enjoy for 72 hours.

Tune in below:

"For many of us during lockdown these are reflective and introspective times, so I thought viewing a concert chosen from my performing past would be appropriate and bring you back to a special comforting moment in time," said Sarah Brightman. "For me then, it was a pivotal period of transition, after which I experienced 20 years of an incredible life and career journey which I wasn't expecting. Hopefully my performance of many hits and favorite pieces, along with special guests Andrea Bocelli and Andrew Lloyd Webber, will inspire many of you to contribute to one of these fine charities, who are both doing so much for people all over the world at this time. I hope you enjoy and remember it's still a beautiful world out there and we have so much to look forward to."



In efforts to raise money and support the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief and COVID -19 Solidarity Response Funds, donations are encouraged to these music and health care industry professionals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarah Brightman In Concert: Performance Track Listing

1. Overture: Capriccio Espagnol/Scena e Canto Gitano/Fandango Asturiano

2. Chanson Espagnol (from Les Filles de Cadiz)

3. O Mio Babbino Caro (from Gianni Schicchi)

4. Solveig's Song (from Peer Gynt Suite No. 2)

5. Summertime (from Porgy & Bess)

6. Pie Jesu (from Requiem) - duet with Adam Clarke

7. Medley: Somewhere/I Feel Pretty/Tonight (from West Side Story)

8. Tu Quieres Volver

9. Who Wants to Live Forever

10. Whistle Down the Wind (from Whistle Down the Wind) - duet with Andrew Lloyd Webber

11. Overture/Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again (from The Phantom of the Opera)

12. The Music of the Night (from The Phantom of the Opera)

13. Time to Say Goodbye (Con Te Partiro) - duet with Andrea Bocelli

14. Don't Cry for Me Argentina (from Evita)





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You